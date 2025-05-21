Indiana residents rely on the United States Postal Service to provide essential services, including delivering mail, packages, and critical items like medications. While many residents stop at their mailboxes daily, USPS urges Hoosiers to check them immediately.

USPS Issues Alert For Indiana Residents To Check Their Mailbox

The Postal Service uses a vast network of people and advanced technologies to collect, process, transport, and accurately deliver mail and packages. USPS partners with the U.S. Postal Inspection Service to keep postal employees, the mail stream, and the American public safe and to enforce the laws that protect our nation’s mail network. Indiana residents are now being urged to take part in helping to enhance the security and safety of mail delivery in their neighborhoods as well.

According to USPS, the third week in May is known as Mailbox Improvement Week, urging customers to inspect mailboxes for appearance, maintenance, and upgrade them to ensure secure mail delivery.

The USPS suggests several improvements, including replacing loose hinges on the mailbox door, remounting a loose mailbox post, adding or replacing house numbers, and repainting rusted or peeling mailboxes. The USPS also urges homeowners to remove obstacles to ensure an efficient delivery or pickup.

The Postal Service says Indiana residents who participate in Mailbox Improvement Week will be greatly appreciated by those who brave the snow, rain, heat, and gloom of night to make crucial deliveries to more than 167 million addresses.

