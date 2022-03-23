US FDA Recalls Popular Pancake Mix Sold at Michigan Walmart and Kroger Stores

A popular pancake and waffle mix sold at Walmart and Kroger stores both in Michigan and nation-wide has been recalled by the United State Food and Drug Administration due to possible contamination.The main thing to know is the FDA says "No contaminated product has been reported by consumers to date. No injuries have been reported to date."

The Walmart version of the release says:

Continental Mills has issued a recall for a single lot of Great Value Buttermilk Pancake & Waffle Mix, UPC 078742370828, Lot code KX2063, Best By Date of 09/01/2023, due to a potential foreign material contamination. Fragments from a cable used to clear the processing line were discovered in a limited amount of product. - FDA statement

The Kroger version is similarly worded.

The Kroger Buttermilk Pancake & Waffle Mix is packaged in a box, net wt. 2 lbs., UPC 01111088219. The affected product has the lot codes KX2063 and KX2064, Best By Date of 09/01/2023 and 09/02/2023. Product was distributed to Kroger stores in the following states: AL, AR, FL, GA, IL, IN, KY, LA, MI, MO, MS, OH, SC, TN, TX, VA, WV.

The FDA says "Continental Mills, Inc. is a maker of breakfast, baking and snack brands. Continental Mills headquarters is located in Tukwila, WA and products are sold through retail, foodservice, and club store channels throughout the United States."

Get our free mobile app

IF you have any of the product, they say get rid of it. And if you want a refund or more information, call the FDA Recall Phone Hotline at 1-800-578-7832 Hours are Monday – Friday 10 am to 7 pm ET.

The Coolest Walgreen's You'll Ever Walk In To Is A Short Drive Away Walgreen's, old bank building, Chicago, Illinois, Noel State Bank, vitamin vault, North Avenue, Damen Avenue, Wicker Park,