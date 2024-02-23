Ohio Has Two of the Worst Grocery Stores in the U.S.

A recent report calls out 2 Ohio grocery stores as being among the 10 worst in the United States of America. Solitaired crunched tons of Google review data to find the best and worst grocery stores in America,

To find these answers and more, we analyzed Google reviews from 3,000 individual grocery stores across 100 cities to highlight which ones stand out in customer service, food quality, prices, and yes, even the speed of their checkout lines.

Get our free mobile app

A quick takeaway from these numbers that really stood out to us is that Ohio had zero grocery stores on the top 20 "best" list but had 2 grocery stores on the 10 worst list. The only other state that had multiple stores on the worst 10 list is Colorado with 4.

10 Worst Grocery Stores in the U.S.

#1 Giant Eagle Supermarket on Cedar Ave in Pittsburgh, PA

#2 Metro Thriftway on 63rd St in Kansas City, MO

#3 Walmart Supercenter on Exposition Ave in Aurora, CO

#4 Walmart Supercenter on Ferguson Rd in Cincinnati, OH

#5 Safeway on 20th Ave in Denver, CO

#6 Walmart Neighborhood Market on Colfax Ave in Aurora, CO

#7 Kroger on Main St in Columbus, OH

#8 Walmart Supercenter on Tower Rd in Aurora, CO

#9 Walmart Supercenter on Pawnee St in Wichita, KS

#10 Walmart Supercenter on Tidewater Dr in Norfolk, VA

The 4th worst grocery store in the U.S. according to Solitaired.com using Google reviews data is the Walmart Supercenter located at 2322 Ferguson Rd in Cincinnati, OH. This store has a 3.6-star rating with over 5,000 reviews.

The 7th worst grocery store on that list is the Kroger located at 2000 E Main St in Columbus, OH with a 3.6-star rating with 1,111 Google reviews.

Doud's Market: This Michigan Treasure is America's Oldest Family-Owned Grocery Store. America's oldest family-owned grocery store was opened on Mackinac Island in 1884. The Doud family still runs the business today. Take a look inside and step back in time.