The House That Kroger Built: 13 Acres For Sale In Ohio For $6 Million

The House That Kroger Built: 13 Acres For Sale In Ohio For $6 Million

Renie L Dohrmann, Edward Dohrmann Jr - Sibcy Cline Hyde Park/Zillow/Canva

There's no place like home!

Especially when it's an 8-bedroom, 10-bathroom mansion that sits on nearly 13 acres near Cincinnati, Ohio.

Get our free mobile app

Mr. Kroger-- yes, that Kroger-- has certainly outdone himself again as the estate built for daughter Gretchen circa 1928 is worth nearly $6 million in today's market. According to the property listing on Zillow the Colonial Revival-style home comes with a one-acre lake, guest house, solarium, a library, and cascading water features.

Kroger Estate - Renie L Dohrmann, Edward Dohrmann Jr - Sibcy Cline Hyde Park/Zillow
loading...

Also on the National Register of Historic Places the home is perfectly balanced with modern yet stylish update while preserving its historic charm. In fact, many of the original 1928 features remain such as the kitchen cabinetry, detailed wood carvings, custom wrought iron doors and chandeliers.

Who knew this gorgeous estate was tucked away amongst serene Ohio woodlands? Start packing now!

Built For His Daughter, Kroger Mansion Sits On 13 Acres In Ohio

Located in Cincinnati the 8 bedroom, 10 bathroom Kroger estate is listed for nearly $6 million.

Gallery Credit: Lauren Gordon

Ohio Parks That Offer The Best Views Of The Total Solar Eclipse

Gallery Credit: Jessica Poxson

8 Major Red Flags For People Moving To Ohio

Gallery Credit: Canva

Filed Under: Kroger, Ohio, Realtor Listing
Categories: Articles, Photos, Realtor Listings
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From WKFR