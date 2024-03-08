There's no place like home!

Especially when it's an 8-bedroom, 10-bathroom mansion that sits on nearly 13 acres near Cincinnati, Ohio.

Get our free mobile app

Mr. Kroger-- yes, that Kroger-- has certainly outdone himself again as the estate built for daughter Gretchen circa 1928 is worth nearly $6 million in today's market. According to the property listing on Zillow the Colonial Revival-style home comes with a one-acre lake, guest house, solarium, a library, and cascading water features.

Renie L Dohrmann, Edward Dohrmann Jr - Sibcy Cline Hyde Park/Zillow Kroger Estate - Renie L Dohrmann, Edward Dohrmann Jr - Sibcy Cline Hyde Park/Zillow loading...

Also on the National Register of Historic Places the home is perfectly balanced with modern yet stylish update while preserving its historic charm. In fact, many of the original 1928 features remain such as the kitchen cabinetry, detailed wood carvings, custom wrought iron doors and chandeliers.

Who knew this gorgeous estate was tucked away amongst serene Ohio woodlands? Start packing now!

Built For His Daughter, Kroger Mansion Sits On 13 Acres In Ohio Located in Cincinnati the 8 bedroom, 10 bathroom Kroger estate is listed for nearly $6 million. Gallery Credit: Lauren Gordon

Ohio Parks That Offer The Best Views Of The Total Solar Eclipse Gallery Credit: Jessica Poxson