The House That Kroger Built: 13 Acres For Sale In Ohio For $6 Million
There's no place like home!
Especially when it's an 8-bedroom, 10-bathroom mansion that sits on nearly 13 acres near Cincinnati, Ohio.
Mr. Kroger-- yes, that Kroger-- has certainly outdone himself again as the estate built for daughter Gretchen circa 1928 is worth nearly $6 million in today's market. According to the property listing on Zillow the Colonial Revival-style home comes with a one-acre lake, guest house, solarium, a library, and cascading water features.
Also on the National Register of Historic Places the home is perfectly balanced with modern yet stylish update while preserving its historic charm. In fact, many of the original 1928 features remain such as the kitchen cabinetry, detailed wood carvings, custom wrought iron doors and chandeliers.
Who knew this gorgeous estate was tucked away amongst serene Ohio woodlands? Start packing now!
Built For His Daughter, Kroger Mansion Sits On 13 Acres In Ohio
Lauren Gordon
