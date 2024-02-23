ALERT-FDA Warns Michigan Residents DO NOT Use These Smartwatches

Many Michiganders rely on our smartwatches to keep track of our daily lists and reminders, make phone calls, text, and more. Smartwatches and rings can also stay on top of our health and wellness by tracking our sleep and fitness goals. However, experts warn against relying on smartwatches and rings to manage some aspects of our health as it could be more harmful than helpful.

Michigan Residents Warned To Not Use These Smartwatches And Rings

Biometric sensors in smartwatches and rings are a great way to give us insight into our sleep patterns, getting enough exercise, and how well we're managing stress. However, having constant access to our phones through these devices can lead to being overly stimulated and burnout. And those aren't the only concerns for our health and seeking information solely from smartwatches and rings.

The FDA is now urging consumers to stop using smartwatches or rings as a reliable way to manage blood glucose levels. Consumers, patients, caregivers, and healthcare providers are being warned against using smartwatches or rings that claim to measure blood glucose levels (blood sugar) without piercing the skin.

The FDA has not authorized any smartwatch or ring to measure or estimate blood glucose values. For people with diabetes, the FDA says inaccurate blood glucose measurements from these devices could lead to errors in taking the wrong dose of medication and can cause mental confusion, coma, or death within hours of the error. According to the FDA's statement, talk to a healthcare provider about an FDA-authorized device for accurate results.

