If You Hear ‘Code Brown’ At A Michigan Walmart, Leave Immediately

We should start paying attention to the Walmart intercom for our safety.

Do you pay attention to the intercom system at large stores like Walmart while you're shopping or do you tune them out? It's pretty common for people to tune it out as if it's white noise. 9 times out of 10 it has nothing to do with us, the shoppers. For example, if you hear "code spark" at Walmart, that means they need help at the registers because the lines are getting too long. It's basically an "all hands on deck" call. Believe it or not, there are special Walmart codes that we need to know as customers.

Unfortunately, mass shootings in public places have been a very common reality for us here in the United States. Michigan is no stranger to this tragedy. And yes, there is a code for that. Code Brown stands for active shooter according to CommonCentsMom.com.

There's also a code with a heartbreaking backstory, 'Code Adam.' Code Adam is named after a 6-year-old boy who was abducted from a Sears in Florida and later found dead in 1981. His father, John Walsh went on to be more than just an advocate for missing children according to Time.com.

In 1984, John Walsh would co-found the federally-funded National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, and four years later, he started hosting America’s Most Wanted.

Below is a full list of Walmart codes you should probably know about.

Michigan Walmart Codes Gallery Credit: Marco

Get our free mobile app

READ MORE: MICHIGAN’S DRUNKEST COUNTY DOESN’T MAKE SENSE