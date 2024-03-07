ALERT: FDA Says Throw Away Popular Spice Sold In MI And OH Now

Making home-cooked meals ensures that we know what's going into our food that we feed ourselves and our families. But a recent report by the FDA warns Michigan and Ohio residents against flavoring their foods with a popular spice. And if it's in your cupboards, throw it away immediately.

FDA Warning For Popular Spice Sold In MI And OH

The FDA is alerting consumers that a spice many of us in Michigan and Ohio frequently use to flavor our foods contains lead. Prolonged exposure to these products may be unsafe and is especially harmful to children and can cause neurological issues such as learning disabilities, behavior difficulties, and lowered IQ. The FDA has recommended several companies that sell certain ground cinnamon products, voluntarily recall these products immediately.

The warning stems from a recent recall of lead-contaminated cinnamon applesauce purees and pouches. Through product testing, the FDA has determined that the ground cinnamon products listed below contain elevated levels of lead and should not be consumed and thrown out immediately:

Marcum, sold at Save A Lot

Supreme Tradition, sold at Dollar Tree and Familly Dollar Stores

La Fiesta, sold at La Superior Supermercados

MK, sold at SF Supermarket

Swad, sold at Patel Brothers

El Chilar, sold at La Joya Morelense( (Baltimore, MD)

These products have a long shelf life so consumers should check their cupboards for these cinnamon products that could have been bought before the FDA warning was issued. The FDA says no illnesses have been reported to date with these products.

