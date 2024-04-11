FDA-MI Residents Check Your Fridge Now For This Recalled Product

Keeping our family safe and healthy is a top priority here in Michigan, especially regarding what we're feeding our family. But a Michigan-made product in your refrigerator could make you and your family sick. And the FDA is urging residents to get rid of it now.

FDA Issues Urgent Warning Of Recalled Food Product In Michigan

The FDA issued a recall of a Michigan-made product distributed to 23 stores in the state. Home Style Foods recalled 43 cases of Kowalski Simply Sides—Jack's Potato Salad with a sell-by date of April 29, 2024. According to the FDA website, the back label containing the Nutrition Facts and Ingredients is incorrectly labeled as “Very Berry Strawberry”, in a 16oz round plastic deli cup. The FDA says the incorrect label resulted in an undeclared egg allergen. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to eggs run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume these products.

The recalled Kowalski Simply Sides - Jack’s Potato Salad were distributed in Michigan to 25 stores including 21 Kroger locations, Diamond Dot Market, Holiday Market Royal Oak, Larry’s Foodland, and Tenuta’s Market. The FDA says no illnesses have been reported related to Kowalski Simply Sides - Jack’s Potato Salad as of the date this article was published. Consumers may return it to their point of purchase for a full refund. Customers with questions may contact Home Style Foods Inc. at (313) 874-3250. Check your refrigerator for this product with the following information and the pictures below also provided by the FDA.

Jack’s Potato Salad

Sell By: 04/29/2024

16 oz Deli Cup

UPC: 75472128270

