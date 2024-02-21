WARNING: CDC Says Throw Away This Food Item Sold In Michigan Now

Making sure we buy healthy and nutritious food for ourselves and our families is a priority for us in Michigan. However, officials warn consumers about one item in their refrigerator that could be causing more harm than good. And Michiganders are being urged to throw it away immediately.

Recent Recalls In Michigan Causing Illness

Some chain stores across the U.S. and Michigan have had recalls recently because of cheese in certain products causing Listeria. But another kind of cheese is causing an E. coli outbreak across the U.S., and the widely known brand is also sold in Michigan. The CDC says ten people have been affected so far, and more could likely be affected without knowing.

What To Know About The Food Recall In Michigan

According to the CDC, the recent E. coli outbreak has been linked to a brand of raw cheddar cheese produced by the RAW FARM. Raw cheese is made from unpasteurized milk, meaning that it has not undergone the process of heating to kill harmful bacteria. While some believe unpasteurized cheese has a superior taste to pasteurized cheese, it also poses a higher risk of containing dangerous pathogens like E. coli. The bacteria can cause abdominal cramps, vomiting, diarrhea, and in severe cases kidney failure or even death.

Businesses are being told not to sell the RAW FARM cheese. Anyone who purchased the raw cheddar cheese is urged not to eat it and throw it away or return it to the place of purchase.

