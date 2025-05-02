Several major companies in Michigan have announced closures this year due to bankruptcy, business restructuring, or shutting the company down for good. And one major employer in Michigan will close dozens of locations and lay off thousands of employees.

Major Employer In Michigan Announces Massive Layoffs And Closures

According to CNN, many big brands have been seeking to close hundreds of underperforming locations in Michigan and the U.S. due to inflation and changes in customer spending habits. And employees and customers of one company with 138 Michigan locations will soon feel the effects of job loss and building closures.

The United Parcel Service (UPS) is expected to cut nearly 20,000 jobs by the end of this year. According to USA Today, the announcement comes as UPS has changed its agreement with online retail giant Amazon. Last year, UPS announced it agreed to reduce the volume of work it does with Amazon by more than 50% by the second half of 2026.

Although Amazon is UPS’s biggest customer, it is not the most profitable arrangement for UPS. The company also cites "new or increased tariffs" and "changes in general economic conditions in the U.S. or internationally" for the cuts. And that's not the only major change the company is making.

Along with the job cuts, UPS is expected to close 73 locations by the end of June. The company owns some of the building locations, while others are leased. The company said it is evaluating its network and may decide to close more locations. It is unclear which locations will be closing soon.

