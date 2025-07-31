Ever wondered what quirky items Michiganders stash in their cars? You might be surprised by the list that speaks to our unique lifestyle.

We asked Michigan residents on Facebook what items they have in their car that don't include things we are required to have, like proof of insurance and registration. Below are the 9 most popular answers.

Do you have one or all of these in your car?

9 Weirdly Specific Things Every Michigander Has in Their Car

Flashlight

Flashlight Canva loading...

Whether you're having an emergency at night or you need to peek under the hood for car maintenance, a flashlight is a valuable tool to keep in your car.

Get our free mobile app

Snow Brush/Ice Scraper

ice scraper and snow brush Photo courtesy of Dana Marshall loading...

An Ice Scraper/Snow brush combo is a must for Michiganders. I keep mine under the floorboard with my spare tire in the back of my SUV. I honestly can't imagine not having this item in my car in Michigan.

Blanket

Blanket Canva loading...

If you get stranded, are in an accident, or pull up to the scene of an accident when it's cold out, a blanket will be your best friend. Or, just let the dog use it.

Napkins

Napkins Canva loading...

Anytime I've driven around without napkins in my car, I've regretted it. Napkins in your center console or glovebox are a must-have.

READ MORE: Gilmore Car Museum Celebrating Chrysler 100th Anniversary In Kalamazoo

READ MORE: Gilmore Car Museum Celebrating Chrysler 100th Anniversary In Kalamazoo

Jumper Cables

Jumper Cables Canva loading...

Having jumper cables with out at all times could save the day for you or someone else in a rough spot. Especially on those cold winter days when some cars need a little something extra to get going.

Winter Boots, Gloves, and Coat

Winter Boots, Gloves, and Coat Canva loading...

People used to make fun of me for having an extra set of gloves, boots, and a coat in my car during the winter months. They don't make fun of me when they're stranded and need my help.

Portable Snow Shovel

shovel Photo courtesy of Dana Marshall loading...

Keeping a snow shovel in the back of your vehicle during the Winter in Michigan seems like a no-brainer. I'm happy to learn I'm not the only one doing this.

Water

Water Canva loading...

Whether you are stranded on a hot day or come across an animal not doing well in the heat, having an extra bottle of water is super helpful.

Dog Treats

Dog Treats Canva loading...

I can't count how many times I've seen a lost dog when I'm driving. Now that I carry dog treats in my car, I'm ready to help save a pup.

There are other items I carry in my car that nobody mentioned in my little survey. I always carry a pack of gum in my car. If I'm drinking Mountain Dew while I drive, I don't want to kill anyone with my fructose syrup breath. I also carry extra phone chargers just in case.

What weirdly specific things do you keep in your car? Let us know in the comments.

The Best Cars for Michiganders to Drive In Ice & Snow in 2025 According to KBB, these are the 20 best vehicles to drive one snowy and icy roads in Michigan. Gallery Credit: Jacob Harrison