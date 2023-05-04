5 Perfect Gifts for the Star Wars/University of Michigan Fans

Via/ Canva, Via/ Etsy - BlastyTrooper, Photo by Brad West on Unsplash

May the Fourth Be With You.

Yes, May 4th is the unofficial holiday celebrating all things Star Wars. Expect to see people wearing Star Wars swag or posting about which Star Wars movie is their favorite.

Of course, fandoms tend to overlap, don't they? Out of curiosity, I wanted to know if there were any crossovers with, for example, the University of Michigan and Star Wars. And, as it turns out, there are.

Here are 5 great gifts for the Star Wars/University of Michigan fans in your life:

1. For the Basketball Fan

Via/ Etsy - BlastyTrooper
In the classic Michael Jordan pose, here's a basketball-playing Storm Trooper pin. The Etsy store, BlastyTrooper, has the same pin for football, baseball, and volleyball, too. And, it's attached to a good cause. According to the description, all proceeds go to the  American Cancer Society for the Real Men Wear Pink of Ann Arbor. You can find the same design as a sticker here.

2. A Decal 

Via/ eBay
Whether for your car, laptop, or water bottle, you can show your fandom with this "Enlist Now" University of Michigan decal featuring a Storm Trooper. As I type this, it's listed for just under $10 on eBay. Find it here.

3. A T-Shirt 

Via/ tshirtat.com
From t-shirtat.com, this shirt has a nice play on words to show equal respect to both the University of Michigan and Star Wars. It's selling for $22 and can be found here.

4. A Flag

Via/ Sports Fanz
From Sports Fanz, we have a Darth Vader/U of M vertical flag. At 28" x 40", you can buy this flag for $25. See the website here.

5. A Retro T-Shirt 

Via/ Rallyhouse.com
Finally, one for the rebels, this shirt features the cover design from the original movie, Star Wars a New Hope. A little pricier than the rest, this shirt will cost you about $33 and can be found at rallyhouse.com.

However you celebrate, if you do, May the Force be with you!

