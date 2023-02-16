Why is Underwater Hockey a Thing in Evansville, Indiana?

Southern Indiana does hockey a little bit differently than the rest of us.

This type of activity isn't too big of a shock to most Michiganders. However, this story will likely give Canadians brain freeze. underwater hockey in Evansville, Indiana begins on March 6th. So, what is underwater hockey? In the video below that I found on the Evansville Penguins' official underwater hockey webpage, the sport is described as the worst spectator sport ever. Fins, snorkels, and thick silicone gloves are worn by these underwater athletes.

Dom Poggi is originally from Chicago but now lives in the Evansville, Indiana area and brought underwater hockey with him. Poggi recently told 14 News how he got hooked on this aquatic sport instantly,

In 2011, I was looking for a new way to work out. I signed up for meetup.com, and they sent me a video about a week later for underwater hockey. I saw it, I thought no way this is real, I gotta try this. So, I went and tried it.

There's no doubt that competitively pushing a 3-pound puck along the floor of an Olympic-sized pool would be a pretty intense workout. Is this going to be the next CrossFit? If so, we should name it "WetFit."

If you want to learn more about underwater hockey check out the Evansville Penguins website by clicking here. I don't know about you, but I feel like I got a pretty good workout just watching these videos. I'm gonna take a nap.