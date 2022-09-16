This "hobbit home" for sale in Wisconsin stays true to the Tolkien description of being modest and really awesome.

Bilbo Baggins would feel completely at home in this subterranean dwelling located in western Wisconsin. At "only" $315,000, this property seems to be reasonably priced for such a unique abode.

Zillow - Unique opportunity to own one of the most artistically designed homes in western Wisconsin! Known for its energy efficiency, this outstanding "Bermed-Earth-Sheltered home" designed by well-known Architect, Mike McGuire, offers 2 beds, 2 baths, 3 wood burning fireplaces, 5 large newer skylights, and 2 newer furnaces controlled by Nest. The thoughtfully designed layout with a modern feel gives you the perfect opportunity to create your own space to enjoy or thrill and potential opportunity to host as a short-term rental.

So what does a $300K hobbit home in Wisconsin look like? Lets take a look.

This is what I'm assuming is the front door. Insulation like you read about, you'll probably pay about 50 bucks a year to heat and/or cool it.

There are multiple entrances to the home with these arched-underground entrances. Truly a one-of-a-kind residence.

And true to Tolkien fashion, the interior is modestly appointed with surprisingly spacious ceilings for an underground home.

The amount of custom work in this home is astounding. From the curved doorways, to the triangle window, you're not going to be able to buy something from Home Depot and install it right away without some modifications.

Speaking of custom, the custom concrete work on the walls is beautiful. I have no idea how hard it is to keep white concrete clean, but that's something you'll have to figure out if you buy this place.

Skylights are a necessity when you have no windows. This home comes with 5.

That fridge looks like it came from a kitchen in the 1950's but it might just be so nice it looks retro. Not a ton of counter space in this kitchen, but I'm pretty sure I could still manage a decent meal.

This set of washer and dryer make me think that the fridge is actually a brand new one that just looks old, because these look like they were made in 2025.

Exercise room. Or whatever you decide to replace the exercise bike with once you move in. I think that's a small fireplace in the column. Very cool.

Bedroom number one, and this is the big one. Again, modest, but I'm sure I would sleep like a baby in this cocoon of a room.

This is a TIGHT bathroom. My arm is cramping up just thinking about accessing the toilet paper while sitting on the john. TMI? Sorry.

A huge living room with another skylight. This would be an amazing room for hosting a party.

This is the second, smaller bedroom. Still looks quite comfortable.

And finally the second bathroom. Basically just a mirrored version of the other bathroom, my arm is still cramping up looking at it. And speaking of mirrors, I love the rough circle mirror. It fits the décor perfectly.

You get all this and 3.5 acres of wooded land in the rolling hills of western Wisconsin. Perfect for a hobbit, or someone that just wants to live somewhere cool.

Speaking of underground homes...

