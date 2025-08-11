Four major leagues, one university, and a whole lot of talent. Michigan's recent draft success is turning heads and raising eyebrows.

If this isn't the best sports trivia question in the state of Michigan, I don't know what is: "Only once in North American history has one college had a player drafted in the first round of the NFL, NBA, NHL and MLB in the same year. What college was it?"

Michigan is the only college in sports history to have players drafted in the first round to the Big 4 professional leagues, the National Football League, the National Basketball Association, Major League Baseball, and the National Hockey League, all in the same year. The 4 standout players drafted in the first round to 4 different professional leagues just happened in the last 4 months.

Four Michigan Students Just Drafted in the First Round to the NFL, NBA, MLB, and NHL in 2025.

Mason Graham

On April 24th, Michigan Wolverine Defensive Tackle became a Cleveland Brown as he was drafted in the first round in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Danny Wolf

On June 25th, this 7-foot-tall forward from the Michigan Wolverines was a first-round draft pick going to the Brooklyn Nets in the 2025 NBA Draft.

Mitch Voit

On July 17th, University of Michigan infielder Mitch Voit was a first-round draft pick going to the New York Mets in the 2025 MLB Draft.

READ MORE: K-Wings Announce Kalamazoo Event Center Will Be Their New Home

Will Horcoff

On June 28th, University of Michigan left-wing hockey player Will Horcoff was drafted first round to the Pittsburgh Penguins in the 2025 NHL Draft.

The University of Michigan now holds a record that arguably makes it the sports capital of North America.

