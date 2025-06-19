Michigan is home to several major cities that offer residents exciting cultural attractions, natural beauty, and fun in any season. However, for those looking for a slower pace of life that offers unique experiences in a welcoming atmosphere, two Michigan cities have been named the best in the nation.

Two Michigan Communities Named Best Small Cities In America

U.S. News & World Report ranked the best small cities in America to live in 2025, using factors such as quality of life, job market, crime rates, cost of living, quality of education, and more. And it's no surprise that two Michigan communities ranked in the top 5 in the U.S.

Troy takes the #5 spot on the list of America's best small cities to live in 2025. U.S News & World Report says:

Troy performed best in quality of life, earning the No. 34 spot for college readiness and some of the highest-rated public schools in the state and country, including Troy High School. The suburb also falls within the top 15% of desirable small cities for its low crime rate and within the top 20% of cities for job market strength.

Rochester Hills ranks #4 as the best small city in the nation, standing out for its quality of life ratings:

Similar to Troy, Rochester Hills stands out for its quality of life. The city earned the No. 22 spot for college readiness, and it’s also the second-safest city in the Best Small Cities to Live list and ranked in the top 2% for environmental risk for its low chance of extreme weather events.

Take a trip to these incredible small cities in Michigan and see why they're the best in the nation.

