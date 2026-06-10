It might be time to take a look through your fridge and freezer. Two popular food products sold at major retailers across Indiana are currently being recalled, and if you have either one at home, you'll want to know what to do next. Here's what Indiana shoppers need to know about both recalls this week.

Two Food Recalls In Indiana You Need To Know About This Week

According to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA), a voluntary recall was issued for chocolates that may inadvertently contain peanut butter. The recall comes after a consumer discovered peanut butter products inside individual wrappers, posing a serious health risk to people with peanut allergies.

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Bazzini has recalled specific lots of SkinnyDipped Dark Chocolate Coconut Almond Bites distributed nationwide through retail stores. The recall affects the following products:

SkinnyDipped Dark Chocolate Coconut Almond Bites 10-count/3.17 oz.

SkinnyDipped Dark Chocolate Coconut Almond Bites 6-count/3.17 oz.

SkinnyDipped Dark Chocolate Coconut Almond Bites 50-count/.53 oz.

SkinnyDipped Dark Chocolate Coconut Almond Bites 24-count/.53 oz.

SkinnyDipped Dark Chocolate Coconut Almond Bites 20-count/.53 oz. Easter package

SkinnyDipped Dark Chocolate Coconut Almond Bites 4-count/3.17 oz.

SkinnyDipped Dark Chocolate Coconut Almond Bites/Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups 32-count shipper pack

The second notable recall of the week was initiated on May 29 by Champion Foods for its Motor City Pizza Co. 5 Cheese Bread. In the FDA announcement, the company revealed that certain batches might contain a milk powder that had been recalled for salmonella contamination. California Dairies, Inc., manufactured the milk powder linked to other recalled products, such as frozen pizza and Kroger croutons.

The recalled products were sold nationwide at several retailers, including heavy hitters like Costco, Walmart, Kroger, Target, and Meijer. A full list is available in the recall announcement.

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