Trump Protest Planned For President’s Thursday Grand Rapids Visit
Recently President Trump announced he would be visiting Grand Rapids this Thursday and would be speaking at van Andel Arena. Naturally, a Trump Protest was quickly organized and is expected to take place outside of the venue the day of the event on Thursday, March 28th from 4 p.m.- 7 p.m. The rally named "Protest Trump in Grand Rapids! #notwelcomehere" can be found on facebook and they make their objective clear. they don't want the President here, stating:
**We are united to STOP TRUMP’S AGENDA!**
Trump will be holding a rally at the Van Andel Arena in downtown Grand Rapids on March 28th.
Join us in saying "Trump is not welcome here!"
We will begin at 4pm in front of Van Andel Arena. This is when the doors open for the event, so Trump's supporters will already be lining up. Organizers will speak at 5pm.
We stand against racist, anti-Immigrant, and anti-Muslim attacks!
Legalization for all. No kids in cages, and no border wall!
Respect and equality for women!
End all discrimination against LGBTQ+ people!
Money for jobs, health care, and education, not U.S. wars and occupation!
No more environmental destruction! Climate change is real and immediate action is needed to prevent global disaster.
**Endorsed by:**
Socialist Alternative - Grand Rapids
Fight Back! News
American Party of Labor
John Brown Gun Club Grand Rapids
More to come...
#notwelcomehere #resistTrump #resist
Meanwhile, Trump supporters have been purchasing tickets in anticipation of the appearance in West Michigan. Trump has previously thanked Michigan for supporting him the in 2016 election as it was one of the key states in securing his presidential victory. Trump's visit comes after Democratic candidates for president Kirsten Gillibrand and Beto O'Rourke had appearances in Michigan last week.