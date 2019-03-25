Trump Protest Planned For President’s Thursday Grand Rapids Visit

Recently President Trump announced he would be visiting Grand Rapids this Thursday and would be speaking at van Andel Arena. Naturally, a Trump Protest was quickly organized and is expected to take place outside of the venue the day of the event on Thursday, March 28th from 4 p.m.- 7 p.m. The rally named "Protest Trump in Grand Rapids! #notwelcomehere" can be found on facebook and they make their objective clear. they don't want the President here, stating:

**We are united to STOP TRUMP’S AGENDA!**

Trump will be holding a rally at the Van Andel Arena in downtown Grand Rapids on March 28th.

Join us in saying "Trump is not welcome here!"

We will begin at 4pm in front of Van Andel Arena. This is when the doors open for the event, so Trump's supporters will already be lining up. Organizers will speak at 5pm.

We stand against racist, anti-Immigrant, and anti-Muslim attacks!

Legalization for all. No kids in cages, and no border wall!

Respect and equality for women!

End all discrimination against LGBTQ+ people!

Money for jobs, health care, and education, not U.S. wars and occupation!

No more environmental destruction! Climate change is real and immediate action is needed to prevent global disaster.

**Endorsed by:**

Socialist Alternative - Grand Rapids

Fight Back! News

American Party of Labor

John Brown Gun Club Grand Rapids

More to come...

#notwelcomehere #resistTrump #resist