This combines some of my favorite things: true crime, local history, and adult beverages. Though it may seem morbid to some, the general public's interest in true crime seems to be at an all-time high particularly among my generation-- Millennials.

A generation raised on Unsolved Mysteries and America's Most Wanted are now grown and left to fend for ourselves in an increasingly scary world. One reason I personally love true crime so much-- as younger, single, female-- is because these stories can be a great example of what not to do.

I recently learned of a company out of Grand Rapids called GR Crime Tours an it is in fact just that: a walking history tour of true crime events in Grand Rapids.

The GR Crime Tours website explains,

The hosts at GR Crime Tours bring both history and comedy to their storytelling, making for a walking tour unlike any other...Featuring over a dozen stories of crime, mystery, and urban legends, guests will be transported back in time to a buzzing River City whose brick streets cover some ominous secrets.

Not only are these tours available to the public, but because they are aimed at audiences 21+ you can sip on your favorite adult beverages as you stroll throughout Grand Rapids' Refreshment Area!

The tours last about 2 hours and take place every Friday throughout the months of May to September. For your $20 admission fee you and your group will make frequent stops throughout the downtown area while your tour guide regales you with tales of crime and passion in Furniture City.

As I have not been on one of these tours yet myself, I imagine when they say the tour brings history and comedy together it must mean these tours are more for entertainment purposes than anything else. I'm sure the guides take certain liberties with these stories and I'm here for it!

Regardless of how factual or fictional the stories can be, it sounds like this will be an unforgettable night on the town. I can honestly say I've never heard of anything like this before. Do you think we could pull off something similar in the Kalamazoo area?