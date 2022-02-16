This has got to be one of the most unique property listings I've ever seen. Located in Lebanon, Ohio, this home is not only intriguing due to its classic A-Frame structure, but there is a tree literally growing inside of it. Take a look for yourself!

The home at 1303 State Route 123 inside Turtlecreek Township was originally built in 1969-- and it shows. Listing agent Nicole Gulick says the home is, "Priced according for likely desired cosmetic updates" and yes, you most certainly will want to do some updating.

The 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is situated on just over 3 acres of land, most of which is surrounding woodland. The home is fitted with central air conditioning for hot summers but also features a wood burning stove in the living room for those frigid Ohio winters.

With massive windows and vaulted ceilings, the home feels every bit of its 1,762 square feet of space and is perfect for entertaining. The kitchen is conveniently located next to the main living, but definitely leaves something to be desired. The countertops and appliances seem to be relatively new, but the wallpaper is totally outdated!

On the second level you'll find the master bedroom complete with en suite bathroom. I'm not sure why the previous owners chose to hang the bed from the ceiling, perhaps to offer additional storage beneath? However, the home is not lacking in storage space as there are plenty of built-in dressers and shelving attached to the home.

This truly is a one-of-a-kind home with plenty of potential, but it's must-see feature is the screened in porch where you'll literally find a tree growing inside of it. I'm not sure what the original owners were thinking, but it definitely makes this home stand out! If you prefer to move the party outside you can enjoy the deck space, basketball court, or babbling brook.

If I had an extra $269,900 laying around I would definitely snatch this property up and make it my own-- even if that means I'd have to live in Ohio!