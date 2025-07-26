A quiet Saturday in Traverse City, Michigan, took a dark turn as reports of a serious incident at Walmart began to surface.

A mass stabbing took place Saturday afternoon, according to the Hindustan Times,

Authorities have declared it a ���mass casualty’ event, with reports indicating that 7 to 8 individuals were stabbed.

(UPDATE) The Associated Press is now reporting that at least 11 people are injured. They also report that Walmart employees are working with the Grand Traverse Sheriff's Department on this investigation. No further statement or comment is currently available.

Get our free mobile app

There's not a lot of information available about this violent tragedy right now. Here's what we know.

What happened at the Walmart in Traverse City, Michigan?

Local residents heard that it was a Level 2 Mass Casualty Incident.

At least one suspect is in custody.

The incident happened near the pharmacy inside the Walmart.

Many of the victims were senior citizens.

The incident occurred just after 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 26, 2025.

READ MORE: Scammers Calling Michigan Residents Posing As State Troopers

READ MORE: Scammers Calling Michigan Residents Posing As State Troopers

There has been no official statement from the Traverse City Police Department at this time. Currently, we do not have a confirmed number of injuries or casualties. We will update this story as soon as we get more information. For now, this is the latest from the Traverse City Police Department via Twitter,

Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a multiple stabbing incident at the Wal-Mart in Traverse City. The suspect is in custody, details are limited at this time. A PIO is in route to the scene and details will be posted @mspnorthernmi and @MSPWestmi as they become available. Please avoid the area as the investigation is on-going.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Top 17 Ways Americans End Up In The Emergency Room The personal injury attorneys at John Foy & Associates , using information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), examined the non-fatal injuries that came into emergency rooms over the course of a year. See the #1 entry in the Top 17 Ways Americans Land In the Emergency Room for full methodology. Gallery Credit: Scott Clow