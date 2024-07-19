3 Good Things Ohio People Bring to Michigan
The rivalry between Michigan and Ohio goes back nearly 200 years. However, tens of thousands of Ohio natives are moving to Michigan. There are a few benefits for us Michiganders as we welcome the Buckeyes to a better state.
We're not sure why but the number of people moving from Ohio to Michigan has been steadily increasing according to Stacker.com,
10,791 people moved to Michigan from Ohio in 2022, making up 6.83% of new residents who moved from another state.
Maybe it's Michigan's low cost of living. Maybe they just like blue better than red. Regardless of why they're coming, here are three things Ohio people bring to Michigan that we appreciate.
Buckeyes
The candy, not the Ohio State Mascot. If you move to Michigan from Ohio and you don't offer your new neighbors these delicious peanut butter balls dipped in chocolate, go back to where you came from.
Cincinnati Chili
Skyline Chili perfected a secret Cincinnati Chili recipe according to Travel2Next.com,
It is believed that the secret behind a true Cincinnati Chilli is the addition of allspice, cloves and unsweetened chocolate in its sauce.
Gold Star is another popular Ohio-based chili chain that serves Cincinnati-style chili.
Perspective
As a former Ohio resident, no matter how crappy your day is you are comforted with the knowledge that at least you live in Michigan now. Then you jump in a kayak and enjoy life again.
