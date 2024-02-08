Newest FDA Recall Affects Trader Joe’s Shoppers in Michigan

New year, more recalls.

Is this our first Trader Joe's recall of 2024? Last year it seem the big box grocer was plagued by constant recalls due to reports of contamination and food borne illness, rocks in cookies, and even pieces of metal in their crackers!

Now, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has published a recall alert due to fears of potential contamination across 4 different products sold at Trader Joe's stores in Michigan, and nationwide.

What to Look For:

Several products which contain cotija cheese have been pulled for potential Listeria contamination. As stated in the alert,

the cheese used to make these products has the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

The following products have been pulled from Trader Joe's stores:

Trader Joe’s Chicken Enchiladas Verde ( SKU 58292 )

) Trader Joe’s Cilantro Salad Dressing ( SKU 36420 )

) Trader Joe’s Elote Chopped Salad Kit ( SKU 74768 )

) Trader Joe’s Southwest Salad (SKU 56077)

Symptoms of Listeria

According to the FDA short-term signs and symptoms of Listeria may include nausea, diarrhea, abdominal pain, fever, headache, stiffness or worse-- in some extreme cases.

Thankfully zero cases of illness have been reported, but if you have purchased one of these products you're asked to discard them or return them to any Trader Joe's store for a full refund.

