ALERT: FDA Warns Of Temporary Insulin Shortage In Ohio

One of the nation's largest insulin manufacturers has announced delays in production.

Headquartered in Indianapolis, pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly was the first to commercialize insulin back in 1923. Today drug manufacturers Novo Nordisk, Sanofi, and Eli Lilly are the world's top 3 largest producers of insulin.

While the Top 3 have contributed to diabetes care research, they have also collectively forced insulin prices to skyrocket over the years. For a time, prices for this life-saving drug were 10x higher than in any other developed country. Thankfully many states like Kentucky, Maine, and New Mexico are now passing legislation to cap insulin prices at $35/month or less.

For Type 1 Diabetics like myself we know that struggle all too well! According to the American Diabetes Association in 2021, 38.4 million Americans had been diagnosed with some type of diabetes-- and there many types.

With only 3 companies mass-producing insulin, when something goes wrong we're all forced to feel the effects; that's what's happening right now in Ohio and nationwide.

Temporary Insulin Shortages

On Wednesday, March 20, 2024 Eli Lilly announced two of its widely used insulin formulations would become temporarily unavailable in the coming weeks: Humalog and insulin lispro (generic).

A man-made fast-acting insulin, Lilly says 10 mL vials of brand-name insulin Humalog as well as its generic, insulin lispro, are experiencing manufacturing delays and,

...will be temporarily out of stock at wholesalers and some pharmacies through the beginning of April. We are continuing to manufacture 10 mL vials of these products and will ship them as soon as we can...We are in ongoing contact with the FDA

Lilly adds its other forms of Humalog and insulin lispro including kwik-pens and pre-filled syringes are still available. The company also recommends checking on inventory with other nearby pharmacies to get your prescription filled or discussing temporary treatment options with your provider.

We recognize that any supply challenge may cause a disruption in people’s treatment regimens, and we are moving with urgency to address it. Anyone experiencing difficulty in getting their prescription filled should contact their healthcare provider

