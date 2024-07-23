STDs In Michigan, Ohio and Indiana Among Highest In The Nation
A new study shows that 7 cities in Michigan, Indiana, and Ohio have a concerning number of STD cases. Here's what you should know.
Sexually transmitted diseases and infections aren't easy to talk about. However, the stigma that comes with STDs and STIs adds to the difficulty of protecting people from them. The United States is currently experiencing a substantial rise in chlamydia, gonorrhea, and syphilis. The number of syphilis cases has risen nearly 30% since last year. That is part of a shocking trend according to InnerBody.com,
...since 2001, syphilis cases in our nation have increased 781%. Cases of congenital syphilis during that 20-year span rose by 464%.
Using data from the CDC, InnerBody.com put together a list of the 100 U.S. cities with the highest STD rates in 2024. Michigan, Ohio, and Indiana had a not-so-awesome showing. Below you will find the National rankings of the 7 cities in Michigan, Ohio, and Indiana that made that list along with specific STD stats for this year. Indianapolis had an alarming number of chlamydia cases while Detroit had more HIV, gonorrhea, and syphilis cases than the others in our region.
7 Michigan, Ohio, and Indiana Cities With Highest STD Rates
#9. Detroit, Michigan
- STD Cases / 100K Population: 1,267
- HIV Cases: 408
- Chlamydia Cases: 8,186
- Gonorrhea Cases: 7,797
- Syphilis Cases: 675
15. Cleveland, Ohio
32. Indianapolis, Indiana
48. Toledo, Ohio
66. Grand Rapids, Michigan
67. Cincinnati, Ohio
77. Fort Wayne, Indiana
You can find more information on this study as well as additional STD resources by clicking here.
