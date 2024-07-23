STDs In Michigan, Ohio and Indiana Among Highest In The Nation

A new study shows that 7 cities in Michigan, Indiana, and Ohio have a concerning number of STD cases. Here's what you should know.

Sexually transmitted diseases and infections aren't easy to talk about. However, the stigma that comes with STDs and STIs adds to the difficulty of protecting people from them. The United States is currently experiencing a substantial rise in chlamydia, gonorrhea, and syphilis. The number of syphilis cases has risen nearly 30% since last year. That is part of a shocking trend according to InnerBody.com,

...since 2001, syphilis cases in our nation have increased 781%. Cases of congenital syphilis during that 20-year span rose by 464%.

Using data from the CDC, InnerBody.com put together a list of the 100 U.S. cities with the highest STD rates in 2024. Michigan, Ohio, and Indiana had a not-so-awesome showing. Below you will find the National rankings of the 7 cities in Michigan, Ohio, and Indiana that made that list along with specific STD stats for this year. Indianapolis had an alarming number of chlamydia cases while Detroit had more HIV, gonorrhea, and syphilis cases than the others in our region.

7 Michigan, Ohio, and Indiana Cities With Highest STD Rates

#9. Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan

STD Cases / 100K Population: 1,267

HIV Cases: 408

Chlamydia Cases: 8,186

Gonorrhea Cases: 7,797

Syphilis Cases: 675

15. Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio

STD Cases / 100K Population: 1,228

1,228 HIV Cases: 194

194 Chlamydia Cases: 8,023

8,023 Gonorrhea Cases: 3,507

3,507 Syphilis Cases: 345

32. Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana

STD Cases / 100K Population: 1,003

HIV Cases: 268

Chlamydia Cases: 13,783

Gonorrhea Cases: 6,222

Syphilis Cases: 410

48. Toledo, Ohio

Toledo, Ohio

STD Cases / 100K Population: 889

HIV Cases: 36

Chlamydia Cases: 3,545

Gonorrhea Cases: 1,710

Syphilis Cases: 94

66. Grand Rapids, Michigan

Grand Rapids, Michigan

STD Cases / 100K Population: 771

HIV Cases: 45

Chlamydia Cases: 6,551

Gonorrhea Cases: 2,973

Syphilis Cases: 82

67. Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio

STD Cases / 100K Population: 770

HIV Cases: 51

Chlamydia Cases: 3,621

Gonorrhea Cases: 1,200

Syphilis Cases: 49

77. Fort Wayne, Indiana

Fort Wayne, Indiana

STD Cases / 100K Population: 662

HIV Cases: 20

Chlamydia Cases: 2,706

Gonorrhea Cases: 996

Syphilis Cases: 11

You can find more information on this study as well as additional STD resources by clicking here.

