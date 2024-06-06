WARNING: CDC Says Throw Away Recalled Vegetable In MI And OH Now

Michigan and Ohio residents need to eat healthy food for themselves and their families, including plenty of vegetables. But one vegetable has recently been causing more harm than good and has sickened more than 150 people in 25 states, including Michigan and Ohio.

Canva Canva loading...

CDC Says Throw Away Recalled Vegetable In Michigan And Ohio

According to the CDC, 162 people got sick and 54 were hospitalized due to a salmonella outbreak linked to cucumbers. Fresh Start Produce Sales Inc. recalled cucumbers shipped in bulk cartons from May 17 through May 21, 2024, to 14 states including Ohio. Michigan is not among the list of states where cucumbers were originally shipped, but sellers may have shipped them to Michigan or re-packaged them for stores.

Get our free mobile app

Canva Canva loading...

Testing is still underway to see if the salmonella found on cucumbers is the same strain as the one making people sick. The CDC says the number of people in this salmonella outbreak is likely much higher than reported as it takes 3 to 4 weeks to determine if a sick person is part of an outbreak. Symptoms of salmonella include diarrhea, fever, and abdominal cramps. The illness usually occurs within 12 to 72 hours after eating contaminated food and lasts four to seven days.

The recall does not include English cucumbers or mini cucumbers and the CDC says the recalled cucumbers should no longer be in stores. If you recently purchased cucumbers and have them at home, you can check with the store where you bought them to see if they were part of the recall. If you can’t tell, do not eat them.

Cancer Causing Chemicals Found In 37 Popular Food Items Check the list below for food items and their total phthalates per serving according to a study from Consumer Reports. Gallery Credit: Jessica Poxson