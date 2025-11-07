While many Indiana residents prefer online shopping, nothing beats the nostalgia of walking into a Toys 'R' Us store with a seemingly endless selection of toys that online shopping can't replicate. And now the brand has brought back that childhood magic to Indiana just in time for holiday shopping.

Toys 'R' Us Opens New Stores For The Holidays, Including Indiana

For decades, Toys ‘R’ Us was the favorite place for kids and parents to discover the most popular toys of the moment. However, Toys 'R Us filed for bankruptcy in 2017 and, over the years, has attempted comebacks under new ownership. The retailer has partnered with Macy’s, and the department store began promoting Toys “R” Us shops and selling its products online. And now the iconic Toys ‘R’ Us chain is ready to come back this Christmas season.

The company is now opening more than 30 locations in the U.S. for the winter holiday season, including eight flagship stores and more than 20 temporary seasonal shops.

The locations will feature products from popular brands such as Barbie, Hot Wheels, Nerf, Lego, and Paw Patrol. Consumers will be able to do their holiday shopping at the following new Toys “R” Us location in Indiana:

A seasonal store has opened at Eastland Mall in Evansville, and there are also permanent in-store locations inside Macy's at Castleton Square in Indianapolis and Macy's at Glenbrook Shopping Center in Fort Wayne.

In its news release, Toys "R" Us said more locations will be opened throughout the remainder of 2025. The social media accounts for Toys “R” Us will have up-to-date store locations and hours. The locations are also searchable on the brand’s store locator page.

