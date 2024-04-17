Are All Boston Market Locations In Ohio Closed For Good?

Guys, it's not looking good for Boston Market.

After a now failed Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing it appears the fast-casual chicken chain is on its last leg.

As a child I honestly preferred competitor Kenny Rogers Roasters (if you know, you know) but I'll never turn down a delicious, delectable chicken dinner from Boston Market.

I know they're more widely found in the freezer section of your local Kroger, but it's just not the same!

According to new outlets the Colorado-based chicken chain has been struggling for years. After facing numerous lawsuits from former employees and unpaid bills, the Boston Market headquarters was reportedly seized by the Colorado Department of Revenue.

At the start of 2024 there were only 30 locations left across the entire U.S., 10 of which appeared to be in the greater Cleveland area. However, market-watch website The Street says,

Any remaining franchises that are open are likely operating without any support from corporate

That's bleak. And it's not just Ohio, either!

Our neighbors to the north area experiencing the exact same thing. According to Crain's Business Detroit all locations in the metro area quietly closed in the Fall of 2023 and I can't seem to find any Michigan locations on the Boston Market website.

Currently there are only two remaining stores listed on the official Boston Market website -- in Shaker Heights and Brooklyn, OH-- but according to Google the Brooklyn location is permanently closed.

It appears the Shaker Heights locations is in fact still open, but not without drama. As of January 2024 employees were fighting to receive their regular paychecks; it seems it's only a matter of time before this location shutters too.

