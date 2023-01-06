These Were The Top Baby Names In Southwest Michigan For 2022

That's officially a wrap on 2022! Now that we've got another year in the books local hospitals throughout west Michigan are releasing their annual list of the most popular baby names.

According to a press release by the Bronson healthcare group more than 4,500 were delivered at Bronson BirthPlace between their two locations in southwest Michigan-- Battle Creek and Kalamazoo.

Baby Bump

Due to stay at home orders during the first half of the pandemic, many healthcare works and civilians alike expected to see a huge uptick in birth rates. A small bump did in fact occur during the second half of 2022. But that didn't last long!

What's Changed Since 2021?

Overall, birth rates in Michigan are trending downwards. MLive reports that preliminary numbers are showing the state of Michigan has recorded more deaths than births for only the second time ever since the year 1900.

Bridge Michigan further explains,

provisional 2022 data shows a return to the continued slide seen for years before the pandemic. In each of the first six months of this year, births lagged behind numbers from 2019 and 2020, according to preliminary data provided by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

What Does Fewer Births Mean For Michigan?

Although experts are expecting another "baby bump" in 2024 as more Michiganders reach their child-bearing years, the fact that Michigan is ranked nationally as the #4 top state residents are moving away from doesn't help! Losing Michiganders, both current and future, means fewer members of the workforce-- that could be a problem.

Do you see your name on this list?

