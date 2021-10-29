Top 10 Reasons You Should Live in Michigan

There are countless reasons as to why you should live in Michigan. Just head up north to Mackinac City or drive across the Mackinac Bridge where you will be in awe of how beautiful Lake Michigan and Lake Huron connect under the bridge.

If you've lived in Michigan your entire life then you know how wonderful Michigan is and that it's a great state to live in.

All you have to do is keep your eyes wide open and just take a good look around. Michigan has so much to offer and Michiganders love it here.

I found this website called thoughtcatalog.com and they give 59 reasons you should live in Michigan for one day.

Out of all 59 reasons, I picked out 10 of my favorites and I would like to share them with you, courtesy of thoughtcatalog.com:

1. Eating your weight in Mackinac Island Fudge and taffy. Definitely on my favorites list. People rant and rave about how delicious Mackinac Island Fudge is. It's worth a family trip to the Island to eat lots of fudge and taffy as well.

2. Octoberfest in Frankenmuth. It's the German way to dance , eat, and drink and it's a total blast. They also feature the Frankenmuth wiener dog races and they are hilarious.

3. Big Ten Sports. Who doesn't love big ten sports. All of your favorite college teams including our very own Michigan State University in East Lansing. Sports, sports, and more sports. A great reason to live in Michigan.

4. Rooting for the Detroit Lions every Thanksgiving. Sure I'll admit that I root for the Lions every Thanksgiving even though they're terrible. It seems like it's the same old thing every year when it comes to watching the Lions play.

5. Being able to experience the beauty of all four seasons. This is true but do we have to include winter? All kidding aside, Michigan does have four incredible seasons. My favorite Michigan seasons are summer and fall.

6. Always having something to do outdoors. This is a given if you live in Michigan. It doesn't matter what season it is, there's always something you can do outdoors. You can mow the lawn, play softball, play golf, paint the house, wash your car, this can go on and on and on.

7. Access to tons of delicious craft breweries. Michigan breweries are very popular and they offer so many different types of craft beer. If your a beer lover, then you belong right here in Michigan.

8. Cherry festival in Traverse City. Love this event. It takes place every summer from July 3 through July 10. They feature over 150 activities including turtle races and pie eating contests.

9. The gorgeous Northern Lights on a clear night in the U.P. Best time to see the Northern Lights is between August and April. The farther north you go, the more likely you'll see them. An amazing sight to see.

10. Long summer days spent out on the lake. There are over 11,000 inland lakes in the state of Michigan. Spend all day boating, swimming, water skiing, playing sand volleyball on the beach and so much more. Just make it a long summer's day.

One more I would personally like to add to this list, lighthouses. There are 129 lighthouses in Michigan and I've probably seen at least 50 of them.