It's barely been a year since the highly anticipated buffet opened its doors on December 29, 2025, and now we're hearing of some major changes set to take place in the coming months.

Let's just say, if you're a fan of Tokyo Grill in Plainwell, you'll want to make sure you visit before this Thursday, November 4.

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Tokyo Grill Plainwell Plans Rebrand and Major Buffet Renovation

I was only just alerted to the news when I saw an anonymous post in one (of many) Allegan County Informed groups on Facebook. In the post was a photo, which appears to be hung in the window of Tokyo Grill, and details the upcoming changes:

We're excited to introduce MingTen Asian Buffet! Under new ownership, we're getting a fresh look...thank you for your support.

To say we're surprised is an understatement. For years, Plainwell and Otsego area residents have been patiently waiting for a reliable, consistently open Asian-style buffet, and finally, they got one-- and now it's going to (temporarily) close this week.

But hopefully, it will be worth the wait! As the note further explains, the restaurant will close for renovations on Thursday, November 4. The project is expected to take about two months, but the really exciting part? They're making room for twelve buffet tables. That's quite the selection!

Now, there was a Mingten Buffet in Grand Rapids, but it appears it closed sometime in 2021. We have no idea if Plainwell's new Ming Ten is any relation.

The Ultimate List of New West Michigan Restaurants in 2026 Looking for new restaurants to try in West Michigan in 2026?

From Grand Rapids to Holland, Cascade, Grandville, and East Grand Rapids, a variety of restaurants have opened so far this year, and this gallery keeps track of them all.

You’ll find fresh sandwiches, Caribbean and Indian cuisine, Cajun and seafood boils, late-night bites, comfort food, pizza, and more.

Whether you’re craving a hearty breakfast, a family-friendly dinner, a salad bar, or a late-night snack, there is something new for every taste. This gallery will be updated throughout the year as more restaurants open, so check back often to see what is new and worth trying! Gallery Credit: Janna