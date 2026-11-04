It's been five years since Deep End Brewing announced they were planning to open a taproom near downtown Plainwell, but then their socials went silent for four years. That is, until a surprise post brought the brewery back onto everyone's radar with an update we've been waiting years to hear.

Long-Awaited Brewery Plans Spring 2027 Opening in Plainwell

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I must admit, I'm a little out of the loop, even as a craft beer fanatic. I lived out of state for seven years and was moving back home just as Deep End Brewing was sharing its initial plans for a Plainwell taproom. So, I'm getting up to speed right now, but I'm eager to know more!

A January 2021 edition of Kalamazoo's Encore magazine detailed brewer Adam Wisniewski's journey from lead brewer at Wax Wings Brewing Co. on Gull Road in Kalamazoo to launching his own brewery, Deep End Brewing Co., alongside business partner Tim Woodhams.

What Deep End Brewing Is Bringing to Plainwell

Deep End Brewing is planning to bring a little more to Plainwell than just locally brewed beer. According to its announcement, the brewery will feature artisan beer alongside a wood-fired kitchen, with everything made in-house:

Deep End Brewing Co. via Facebook After a long time in the making, we’re SO excited to finally share that we’re in the home stretch and planning to open in Spring 2027! What started as a dream years ago is finally becoming a reality, and we can’t wait to bring you along for the ride. -- Deep End Brewing Co. will open in the former EnergyMill space off M-89/Bridge Street, across from the Old Mill Brewpub at 712 E. Bridge St. in Plainwell.

9 of the Best Breweries in Michigan According to me and my palate-- I hope you like IPAs! Here are some of my favorite breweries I've visited across Michigan. Gallery Credit: Lauren Gordon