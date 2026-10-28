Did you know Michigan is home to a historic World War II submarine that's docked in Muskegon? Well, if you didn't, now you do!

After a long trek across Lake Michigan to dry dock in Wisconsin over the summer for repairs, the staff at the USS Silversides Submarine Museum say she's just about ready to make her return trip to port in Muskegon. Here's what needs to happen before she returns!

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The Historic USS Silversides Is Preparing to Set Sail Again

I'll be honest, a trip to visit the USS Silversides in-person has been sitting on my Michigan bucket list for years now. As summer approached, I thought this might finally be the year I could see her. But before I could make the trip to Muskegon, she was gone!

On July 13 spectators gathered to give the historic submarine a proper sendoff as two tugboats towed her across the lake on a nearly 20-hour journey. According to WOOD TV8, the $3.5 million restoration project lifted the 85-year-old submarine out of the water for the first time in more than 50 years.

Did you know, you can actually stay overnight in the submarine too?

After months of scraping zebra mussels from the hull, extensive repairs, and a new coat of paint, the museum says the submarine is expected to make her return sometime within the coming weeks:

The tentative return window for USS Silversides is Oct. 29 - Nov. 4. The schedule remains highly weather dependent, but we're getting closer to bringing her home. Upcoming milestones include a float test, incline/stability test, ballasting, final touch ups, and tow preparations -- USS Silversides Submarine Museum via . The schedule remains highly weather dependent, but we're getting closer to bringing her home. Upcoming milestones include a float test, incline/stability test, ballasting, final touch ups, and tow preparations -- USS Silversides Submarine Museum via Facebook

Another Historic Wartime Vessel to Visit in Muskegon

USS Silversides, she's not the only historic wartime vessel you can see. Check out the USS LST 393 nearby in downtown Muskegon. The historic Landing Ship Tank is only one of two remaining from the original 1,051 built during WWII. They even show And if you're in the area visiting the, she's not the only historic wartime vessel you can see. Check out thenearby in downtown Muskegon. The historic Landing Ship Tank is onlyfrom the original 1,051 built during WWII. They even show movies on deck in the summer!

Take A Look At Lake Michigan's USS LST 393, Which Took Troops To Normandy on D-Day The USS LST 393 is one of only 2 remaining LST which supplied troops and goods to soldiers in WWII out of the 1,051 that were made. This ship also serves as a museum of wars past. Gallery Credit: TSM Mark Frankhouse