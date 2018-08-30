Title Boxing Club Is Coming To Kalamazoo Parks

Get fit not hit and have fun doing it!

At 'Women's Lifestyle Wednesday' I was lucky enough to meet the team at the Title Boxing Club, and I am seriously pumped to explore the workouts this group has in store for anyone willing to try!

According to their facebook page they have offered a great deal if you are game to try!

Join us for a workout in the park and learn what Title Boxing Club all about and is bringing to the Kalamazoo/Portage area.

To top off the deal the workout is free!! Yes, free and is open to people of all ages, shapes and sizes.

The rules are pretty simple; "to participate with gloves on, wraps must be purchased. Gloves and mitts available on a first come, first serve basis. Mats will also be available for purchase."

Remember you are not boxing another but working with a trainer and only hitting mitts.

The Title Boxing Club is holding their FREE sessions on September 12th and September 19th at 6 pm at Texas Drive Park ( in the grassy area).

This is going to be fun and I look forward to seeing you there!

