Battle Creek Boudoir Photographer Shows Off Skills on TikTok

A Battle Creek photographer is changing how women see themselves and going viral doing it.

Spellbound Boudoir can be found on TikTok @SpellboundBoudoir with 13.7 thousand followers and 77.2 thousand total video likes. Originally based in Portage, Spellbound Boudoir just converted the Battle Creek Hot Topic into their new photo studio.

Her most viewed video gives you a little bit of an idea of what to expect. This video has been viewed 88.1 thousand times but is just the tip of the iceberg.

My favorite part of the videos on Spellbound Boudoir's channel is watching the reaction as her customers see the photos for the first time. This video has been viewed 23 thousand times and deserves way more views.

This woman straight-up looks like a rock star in her photoshoot. This video has been viewed 49.9 thousand times.

What an experience this must be. From choosing the sexy outfits to the make-up and hair followed by a very sexy and empowering photoshoot. This video has been viewed 32.5 thousand times so far.

