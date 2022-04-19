Kalamazoo Photographer Can’t Stop Going Viral on TikTok

A Kalamazoo photographer has captured the hearts of millions on TikTok while capturing unforgettable moments.

Rebecca L Photography aka @rebeccalphotography on TikTok currently has nearly 17 thousand followers and over 1.7 million total video likes on the popular social media app. She's had a couple of massive viral moments that pulled in millions of views. Let's start with a funny video that happens to be her most viewed video. That moment where mom and dad are swinging their small child for family photos but dad loses his grip. This funny and adorable video has been viewed 11.5 million times.

The next video we're highlighting from Rebecca's TikTok is simply beautiful. Her Uncles didn't have wedding photos taken. So, on their 36th anniversary, she hooked them up big time. The video below has been viewed 1.3 million times. If you love this video, check out the whole series with her Uncles.

You can see videos featuring Rebecca's photoshoots of dogs, graduations, and of course weddings. This one pulled in a whopping 211.4 thousand views.

Circling back to Rebecca's Uncles, because the videos are awesome! Their reaction to their photos is priceless.

