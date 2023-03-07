Warning: this article contains videos of a confident woman taking pole dancing classes and sharing her success through Tiktok. If videos like this offend you, this article is not for you.

While endlessly scrolling on Tiktok, I came across an account from @katiemarietackett. The video, which you'll see below, caught my attention because of her honesty about what she's been through:

So. Many. Women. So many of us have been through similar experiences and have heard similar messages. And that's why I love watching women reclaim their own bodies, in a sense, through things like pole dancing, weight lifting, boudoir photography, and the like. It's a proclamation of, "hey...this is my body and my life and I'm going to do what makes me feel fulfilled." I am here for it.

Seriousness aside, Katie is not shy about sharing her progress both through pole dancing and weight lifting. In total, she's lost 76 pounds:

As someone who gets bored on a treadmill, I've always wanted to try out one of these pole dancing classes. But, my insecurities always get the best of me. What if I can't do it? What if I fall? What if I'm the only one who can't get the moves right?

But, Katie shares the bloopers too, which I appreciate:

It's a good reminder that we're all human and will never be perfect. The point is to have fun!

And, even when you're in the zone, you still might make a mistake:

Allowing the internet to share in your healing experience, especially through video, is a very vulnerable thing to do. Something that, clearly, a lot of people appreciate since Katie has now amassed 13.5k followers.

On her profile and in her videos, Katie has tagged Studio La Femme, a Coldwater area dance studio that focuses on empowerment through movement. They also have a Tiktok account which you can check out below:

If you'd like to feel inspired, learn more about pole dancing, or just follow along with Katie's journey, you can follow her on Tiktok here.

And, whatever you do today, make sure you find a way to show yourself some appreciation and love.

