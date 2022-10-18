Kalamazoo Mother and Daughter Dancing Duo Go Viral on TikTok

Positive vibes and smooth moves have helped this Kalamazoo woman and her daughter dance their way to 38 thousand followers.

Carmilla Little is co-owner of a Christian-based dance studio called Trinity Prep Center LLC in Kalamazoo. Trinity Prep Center's mission: "Using positive influence to help youth reach their maximum potential," according to their website.

Ms. Carmilla a.k.a. @C_me_never_quit on TikTok currently has 38 thousand followers and 373.8 thousand total video likes. Carmilla's TikTok features youth from the Trinity Prep Center dancing in addition to her dancing solo or with her sister...I mean daughter.

In her most viewed video, this mother and daughter duo pulled in over 183.2 thousand views dancing to a remix of "Tootsee Roll."

In another one of their most viewed videos, they do a video response to a comment requesting the dance again with mom up front. I don't know how that person knew which one was the mom. This video has been viewed 142.6 thousand times.

In this TikTok duet, Carmilla shows that age is nothing but a number. She was 45 at the time she filmed this TikTok and she is killin' it. This video has been viewed 143.8 thousand times.

Ms. Carmilla politely responded to a negative comment about one of the young dancers in a previous video. This video has been viewed 113.1 thousand times.

See more of C_me_never_quit on TikTok by clicking here.

