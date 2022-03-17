Tick Season 2022 Underway in Battle Creek Along the Kalamazoo River

Are you getting the creepy crawlies just looking at this?

Is this a sign that the tick season for 2022 will be worse than 2021? The phot was taken March 15, 2022, at Fort Custer along the Kalamazoo River near Battle Creek. A member of the Kalamazoo River alliance was doing some field training work with their bird dog.

After the training was done he found multiple ticks on himself as well as his dog. Last spring, Michigan experienced a tick explosion. By all appearances, it looks as though 2022 will be no different.

Just like last year's winter, this past winter has been on the milder side. Those milder temperatures allow ticks more time to find a host and lay eggs. The crazy thing is that ticks were not as prevalent in Michigan's lower peninsula.

Lyme Disease Risk Map

Courtesy of MDHHS

Being aware of the areas you are more likely to be exposed to Lyme disease is one way to not get caught off guard.

How to Prevent Infection

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has some basic steps to avoid becoming the host of one of this creepy crawlies.

Avoid areas with ticks

Ticks like shady moist areas in either wooded or grassy spots

Ticks are most active during warmer months but can still be active when it's over 40⁰ F

Avoid high grass, fallen leaves, and brush or shrubbery

Use Insect Repellents

Look for a repellent that contains 10 to 30% DEET on clothing and exposed skin

Check yourself, any pets, and clothing when coming inside

If you develop a fever or rash within one month of removing a tick, see a doctor immediately.