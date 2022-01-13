Three Vehicles Stolen from Calhoun County Recovered in Kalamazoo

A crash and police chase in Kalamazoo leads to the recovery of three stolen vehicles out of Calhoun County.

Three stolen vehicles were recovered within 24 hours. The first vehicle was recovered when officers with the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety responded to an incident in the 4400 block of South Westnedge Avenue on Wednesday, January 12, 2022. Officers recovered a pickup truck that had been reported stolen out of Calhoun County.

The second vehicle was located at around 2:00 a.m. Thursday January 13, 2022, when officers with the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS) responded to a report of a vehicle crash. According to a release from KDPS, that vehicle matched the description of one stolen from Calhoun County. Officers were able to confirm the vehicle was indeed the one stolen from Calhoun County.

While KDPS officers were setting up a K-9 search, a third stolen vehicle from Calhoun County was located in the 700 block of West Kilgore Avenue that was still running.

Officers attempted to make contact with the vehicle occupant but the driver fled, striking a KDPS cruiser in the process. A chase ensued but was terminated later as the driver began disregarding traffic signals and the threat to the public was deemed too great.

The third stolen vehicle was located soon after unoccupied near the intersection of Bryant and Portage roads. Police attempted another K-9 track but were unable to locate the suspect.

In total, officers say three stolen vehicles from Calhoun County were located and recovered.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Kalamazoo Public Safety at 269-337-8139 or the Kalamazoo area Silent Observer at 269-343-2100 or www.kalamazoosilentobserver.com.