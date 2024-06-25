Three Rivers 2nd Annual Pride Event Promises Weekend of Fun

Three Rivers will wrap up Pride month with a weekend packed full of family fun.

With less than 8,000 residents, Three Rivers is one of the smallest Michigan towns to host a Pride event in 2024. Last year Three Rivers had their first ever Pride event pulling in an estimated 3,000 people. This year could be larger with the event's busy schedule. The founder of Three Rivers Pride Andrew George had this to say about the event,

PRIDE isn't just an event; it's a movement for love and acceptance that embraces everyone.

So, what can you expect at the 2nd annual Three Rivers Pride? A drag show will kick things off Friday night followed by a full day of events on Saturday. You can find the full schedule for Three Rivers Pride 2024 below.

Three Rivers Pride Event Schedule

Friday, June 28, 2024

Event Name: Pre-Party Drag Show Feature "The Kittens."

Pre-Party Drag Show Feature "The Kittens." Doors Open: 5:00 PM

5:00 PM Event Time: 7:00 - 9:00 PM

7:00 - 9:00 PM Location: The Riviera Theatre & Bar, on North Main downtown Three Rivers

The Riviera Theatre & Bar, on North Main downtown Three Rivers Cost: $15.00

Saturday, June 29, 2024

Noon -10:30 PM: Food, Vendors, Games, Fun

12:45 PM - 1:15 PM: The Kittens Drag Show Performance

(Abbreviated. 30-Min Performance)

(Abbreviated. 30-Min Performance) 1:15 PM - 2:00 PM: Dary Wilkins

2:15 PM - 3:00 PM: Grace Theisen

3:15 PM - 4:20 PM: Nathan Moore Affair

4:20 PM - 5:40 PM: Cloudz (Ambience)/Spaceship Earth(EDM)

5:40 PM - 6:40 PM: Event Horizonz

6:40 PM - 7:00 PM: Speakers

7:00 PM - 8:00 PM: DJ Short E

8:00 PM - 9:00 PM: Large Mouth Bass

9:00 PM - 10:30 PM: BUKU

11:00 PM: Street Opens / Social District Ends

As of Tuesday, June 25th, the extended forecast from WWMT shows the possibility of rain this coming weekend. Please stay up to date on Three Rivers Pride and check out photos from last year's event by visiting them on Facebook.

