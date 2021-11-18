Three Recent Shootings in Battle Creek May Be Connected

Battle Creek police are investigating three recent shootings and are trying to determine if they are connected to each other. They took place three consecutive days earlier this week.

The first shooting happened Sunday afternoon in the 500 block of W. Jackson St. and left an 18-year-old from Kalamazoo, who had recently moved to the area, in critical condition. Police said the man was sitting in a vehicle at the time of the shooting. His name has not been released. At last report, that victim was still recovering at a Kalamazoo hospital.

The second shooting took place on Monday evening in the 300 block of Chestnut St. Officers responding to the scene discovered that a vehicle and a house with several people inside were both shot at multiple times. No injuries were reported. Altogether, 18 shell casings were recovered.

Tuesday night's shooting also involved shots being fired at a vehicle and toward a home in the first block of Wilkes Street at around 10:00 p.m.. Altogether, police collected 21 shell casings at the scene but no injuries were reported. A 55-year-old man was alone in his house at the time the shots were fired. Neighbors in the area reported hearing the shots. They also said that a car sped away from the scene shortly after the shots were fired. A gas meter was also struck by bullets, but no fire was reported.

They have not confirmed that all three shootings are connected at this time and no description of any suspects has been released. Anyone with information on any of the shootings should contact the Battle Creek Police Department or Silent Observor.