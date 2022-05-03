Three Battle Creek Schools Locked Down Due To Shooting

A shooting, involving a father and his stepson, caused the lock-down of three Battle Creek schools.

Battle Creek Police were dispatched shortly after 10:30 AM Monday, May 2nd, on a report of a shooting in the 200-block of Jordan Street. Two men had arrived at the home of their stepfather and had a dispute. The step-father and one of the stepsons each pulled a handgun, shooting at each other and then fleeing the scene on foot.

Police placed Dudley STEM, Battle Creek Academy, and Northwestern Middle School on lockdown for about 30 minutes as a precaution during the investigation.

Police located the 47-year-old stepfather and 20-year-old stepson, who were still on Jordan Street, and both were arrested on charges of assault with intent to commit murder.

No one was hit by the gunfire during the shootout. Investigators found six shell casings and two handguns, a .40-caliber pistol and a 9mm semi-automatic, at the scene of the shooting. One handgun was recovered inside of the home, and the other was found outdoors.

The stepfather and stepson are now residing at the Calhoun County Jail.