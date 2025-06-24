Michigan is home to thousands of incredible inland lakes as well as the Great Lakes that make up its iconic shape. And Summer is the perfect time to drive to a Michigan beach for a day of water-loving activities. And if you're looking for the best places for swimming, you'll find three of America's top lakes in Michigan.

Three Michigan Lakes Named The Best Lakes In America For Swimming

USA Today named the Top 10 lakes in America that offer the best swimming opportunities, where you can take a refreshing dip. And three of America's most scenic bodies of water, surrounded by soft, sandy beaches, are the perfect spots to dive into this summer.

Taking the #9 spot on the list is Lake Charlevoix. USA Today says:

The third-largest natural lake in the state, this scenic body of water tends to run a bit warmer than its massive neighbor, with Depot Beach being a particularly popular spot for taking the plunge.

Lake Superior lands on the list at #8:

With 31,700 square miles of lake to explore, the colossal Lake Superior is equipped with more than its fair share of swimming spots.

And another Great Lake takes the #4 spot, Lake Michigan:

It's always a little cold even in the height of summer, but for those willing to brave the low temperatures, Lake Michigan is perfect for a refreshing dip.

Take a trip this summer and enjoy the best places to swim in the nation at these incredible spots in the Great Lakes state.

