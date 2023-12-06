This Snow Shoveling Error Could Send You to Jail in Michigan

The excitement of that first snowfall of the year in Michigan usually wears off when we have to add snow shoveling to our daily chore list. And like any chore, we want to get it done and off our list as soon as possible. Not only are there consequences for not shoveling, you could pay big time and even end up in jail for snow shoveling errors.

Michigan's Snow Removal Laws

Making sure you remove snow within 48 hours is the first step to keeping yourself safe and also avoid receiving any fines from the city where you live. Not shoveling driveways and sidewalks could also land you in civil court failure to for a violated duty of care. Especially if a person is injured due to not removing snow and ice. Which can make a person liable for personal injury accidents stemming from that negligence.

Avoid Breaking the Law in Michigan with this Snow Removal Error

According to Michigan law (section 257.677(a) of the Michigan Vehicle Code), shoveling or plowing snow or ice onto any road or highway, or depositing snow on a road or road shoulder in such a way that it blocks motorists’ views of traffic is against the law. Trails of snow left on the pavement while plowing across the road also can cause problems. As temperatures change, slushy snow can become packed and icy, or refreeze in ridges of ice across the road. So the big three to remember for snow removal this winter, according to MDOT:

- Piling or depositing snow that obstructs vision is a violation of Michigan's Vehicle Code.

- Piling snow at the ends of driveways along highway shoulders and pushing snow across roads can create hazardous conditions.

- Keeping sidewalks clear is important to help people walk safely and access public transit.

