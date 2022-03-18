It was 8 years ago when the owner of This n' That Antiques & Boutiques in Allegan made a surprising announcement that took the community by surprise, when they posted that they would be closing:

This n' That Antiques & Boutiques will be CLOSED until further notice. My apologies for any inconvenience's. This is unexpected and due to some personal and private issues.

Now 8 years after the initial closure, the owner is selling the land and the building outright. The building was recently renovated with a new metal roof, along with a new well. Earlier this year the bathroom was remodeled, as well as new interior doors being installed. the building does have air conditioning, a furnace and septic. It's heated by natural gas with a 220 plug in building. The lot and parking lot offers .6 acres of space. It's a 31 X 40 building split into 5 rooms, with an additional enclosed porch.

The building is located 2 miles south of Allegan next to the Grill House Restaurant.

Nancy Vogt, the owner, put a lot of heart into her business as she opened up on the vintage shops page years ago:

Some people ask how I got into this- and I always mention how I grew up with antiques thanks to my mother loving them so much, and making us kids use them as well. The reason I have such a passion for creating this store and loving to decorate and collect vintage, primitive and antique pieces and furniture, is because I get such a strong passion out of those items that have been in someone else's hands- and used for a purpose. Those things have been used through hard times and have the amazing memories that come with them.