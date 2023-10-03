This Michigan City’s Halloween Event Ranks Top 10 in the U.S.

Now that it's officially October, it's time to start thinking about all things Halloween. Costumes, candy, and of course, parties. Upon seeing the headline for TimeOut's article of '10 best Halloween events in the U.S,' it was obvious that Michigan had to fall on the list somewhere. We know how to take advantage of having fun when those fall temps hit and we know how to throw a good party to celebrate spooky season.

Which states made the list?

The obvious choice, but we were still glad to see Salem, MA make the list with its 'Festival of the Dead.' Other interesting events include the Thriller Parade in Lexington, KY and the Spooktacular Hot Air Balloon Festival in Scottsdale, AZ. Croton-on-Hudson, NY took the #1 spot with The Great Jack 'O' Lantern Blaze.

Which Michigan city made the list?

Not only did Michigan make the Top 10 list, but we actually made the Top 5. Romeo, MI came in at #4 with the Terror on Tilson Street event. The elaborate displays that have included haunted pirate ships, a haunted hotel, and a killer-clown house start to pop up in early October.

Halloween Events near Kalamazoo, MI

There are so many incredible events to get you into the Halloween spirit happening near Kalamazoo happening now until October 31st. And here's one for every weekend this month:

Oct. 7th- Cornwell's Turkeyville- Halloween Haunted Adventures Train Rides Kid-friendly, spooky fun.

Oct 14th- Kalamazoo Mall- Boos in the Zoo Kid and adult fun.

Oct 20th- St. Joseph, MI- 2023 Pumpkins on Parade Southwest Michigan displays their decorated pumpkins.

Oct 28th- Kalamazoo Bar Crawl- Old Dog Tavern

And if you're looking for more Halloween events throughout the month, we've got you covered with the article linked below.

