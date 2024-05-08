Two Michigan Gems Named ‘Most Underrated’ Vacation Spots In U.S.

After enduring a Michigan winter, the reward on the other side is enjoying a Michigan summer. And there are plenty of areas that people from across the country will travel to for all the Great Lakes state has to offer for an unforgettable vacation. Two spots in Michigan were recently named the most underrated places for a summer vacation in America.

Michigan Spot Named Most Underrated Place For Summer Vacation

Good Housekeeping ranked 40 places to visit in the U.S. this summer that don't get enough recognition for their warm weather offerings. And it's no wonder that two spots in Michigan made the list.

First on the list was Isle Royale National Park, located in the northwest of Lake Superior. Good Housekeeping says you'll find peace and adventure when you vacation on this isolated island:

Isle Royale is one of the least-visited national parks in the country, so you won't find crowds here — even during the beautiful summer season. But you will find miles of hiking trails, scenic coves to explore via kayak and some pretty spectacular moose.

Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore is another hidden gem waiting to be discovered this summer:

Explore Lake Superior's scenic shore at Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore, where sandstone cliffs are carved into sculptural forms. They're best viewed from the water, either from kayaks or motorized boats.

So if you're looking for a summer vacation spot off the beaten path to create unforgettable memories, explore these underrated gems in the Great Lakes State.

