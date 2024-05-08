Michigan Spot Now Named Best 24-Hour Restaurant In The Nation

There are so many incredible restaurants in Michigan, but only a few still serve their guests 24 hours a day. So whether you're hungry for brunch or a late-night snack, you'll find it in Michigan at one spot now named one of the best 24-hour restaurants in America.

Michigan Spot Named Among Best 24-Hour Restaurants In The Nation

Cosmo recently ranked the best 24-hour Restaurants in the nation. According to Yelp reviews, they chose the best restaurants serving mouthwatering food to customers around the clock. One Michigan restaurant earned the most positive reviews from happy customers who keep coming back.

Owl Restaurant in Royal Oak, MI made the list for its fresh food and cozy vibes. And while they serve some 24-hour diner classics, it's their fresh and unique take on diner food that sets them above the rest. According to Cosmo and Yelp reviewers:

If south-of-the-border flavors are your go-to, you'll dig this cozy American diner with Mexican flair. Typical diner choices like fried chicken sandwiches and cinnamon buns are supplemented by tacos, chilaquiles, chorizo breakfast sandwiches and nachos.

Other menu favorites at Owl include the Bacon Burger and Cheese Fries.

And of course, for something deliciously tasty and sweet, try the grilled cinnamon roll and the choco flan.

Be sure to check out one of the best 24-hour Restaurants in the nation right here in the Mitten at Owl in Royal Oak on Woodward Ave.

