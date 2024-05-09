Popular Michigan Vacation Spot Named ‘Best Beach’ In The Nation

As the weather warms up in Michigan, many of us think about lake days with our toes in the sand somewhere on a beach. Fortunately Michigan is home to some amazing lakes where you can sunbathe and enjoy a day in the water. And one popular vacation spot in Michigan was named one of the best beaches in the U.S.

Canva Canva loading...

Michigan Vacation Spot Named Among Best Beaches In America

Michigan is home to some incredible beaches that look like you're on a Caribbean island. And it's no wonder that the Great Lakes state lands in the Top 5 list of the best lakes beaches in the nation. According to Fodor's, the stunning natural beauty and peaceful atmosphere make Sleeping Bear Dunes a top destination for beach lovers.

Get our free mobile app

What sets Sleeping Bear Dunes apart is that there are several beaches to enjoy:

Travelers can set their home base in the nearby town of Empire, offering easy access to the park and its gorgeous beaches, including Empire Beach, Esch Road Beach, Peterson Beach, Platte River Point, Good Harbor Bay Beach, or Bohemia Beach. The sparkling clear waters set against a backdrop of towering golden sand dunes make for a spectacular place to watch the sunset at night.

Sleeping Bear Dunes spans 35 miles of sandy shoreline on Lake Michigan and is known for its stunning dunes that rise 450 feet above water.

Visitors can swim in the refreshing waters of Lake Michigan, walk along the shoreline, or relax and soak up the sun on the beach. So head to Sleeping Bear Dunes this summer and enjoy one of America's best beaches here in Michigan.

Read More: Detroit Restaurant's Breakfast Sandwich Named Best in Michigan

Ten Michigan Things That Leave Out-of-Staters Completely Puzzled Gallery Credit: Canva